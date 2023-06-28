Trump: DeSantis ‘basically copied everything I said’ on immigration

Former President Trump claimed that fellow Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has “basically copied everything” he has said on immigration.

“Well, his plan is my plan,” Trump told Semafor on Tuesday. “I mean, he’s basically copied everything I said — catch and release, finish the wall.”

The former president also suggested that he had already implemented the Florida governor’s proposal of using “deadly force” against migrants suspected of drug trafficking, adding that he “would do it” again, Semafor reported.

DeSantis released his immigration plan Monday, echoing Trump’s vows to end birthright citizenship and “catch and release,” the practice of releasing migrants into the U.S. while they await their courts dates.

The Florida governor took aim at Trump during his remarks on border security in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday, criticizing the former president for his failure to finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and promising to complete the project if elected.

“I was in Arizona the other day. You have, like, wall, and then it just kind of stops,” DeSantis said, adding, “Having just one piece, you gotta finish the job.”