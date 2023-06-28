trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump: DeSantis ‘basically copied everything I said’ on immigration

by Julia Shapero - 06/28/23 2:20 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/28/23 2:20 PM ET
Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump
AP Photos

Former President Trump claimed that fellow Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has “basically copied everything” he has said on immigration.

“Well, his plan is my plan,” Trump told Semafor on Tuesday. “I mean, he’s basically copied everything I said — catch and release, finish the wall.”

The former president also suggested that he had already implemented the Florida governor’s proposal of using “deadly force” against migrants suspected of drug trafficking, adding that he “would do it” again, Semafor reported.

DeSantis released his immigration plan Monday, echoing Trump’s vows to end birthright citizenship and “catch and release,” the practice of releasing migrants into the U.S. while they await their courts dates.

The Florida governor took aim at Trump during his remarks on border security in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday, criticizing the former president for his failure to finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and promising to complete the project if elected.

“I was in Arizona the other day. You have, like, wall, and then it just kind of stops,” DeSantis said, adding, “Having just one piece, you gotta finish the job.”

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election birthright citizenship border wall Donald Trump immigration Ron DeSantis US-Mexico border

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  3. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  4. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  5. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  6. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  7. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  8. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  9. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  10. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  11. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  12. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  13. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  14. Davis: The facts about Hunter Biden 
  15. Christie labels Trump ‘the cheapest S.O.B I’ve ever met in my life’
  16. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  17. This weak and hypocritical impeachment bill won’t bring down Joe Biden
  18. GOP presidential candidates bristle over RNC pledge requirement
Load more

Video

See all Video