Corey Stewart fires aide who helped bring far-right ideas to campaign: report

Virginia Senate candidate Corey Stewart (R) fired a top campaign aide who helped bring far-right ideas to Stewart's campaign.

Stewart confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Noel Fritsch is "no longer with the campaign as of Aug. 31," the Times-Dispatch reported. Stewart did not tell the newspaper why Fritsch had been let go.

Fritsch previously shared several conspiracy theories and racist sentiments on social media, according to CNN. He promoted a conspiracy theory that Democrats were responsible for the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, shared anti-Muslim sentiments and criticized NPR for discussing LGBT people, CNN reported.

Fritsch also previously worked for Paul Nehlen, an anti-Semitic candidate in Wisconsin who ran against Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanPelosi calls on Ryan to bring long-term Violence Against Women Act to floor Juan Williams: America warms up to socialism Jordan hits campaign trail amid bid for Speaker MORE (R), and Roy Moore Roy Stewart Moore#MeToo era shows there's almost never only one accuser, says Hill.TV's Krystal Ball Dem senator: 'Not a good practice' for anonymous misconduct allegation to halt Kavanaugh nomination Roy Moore drops lawsuit over campaign ads against him MORE, the former GOP Senate candidate in Alabama accused of pursuing relationships with women when they were teenagers.

Stewart is running against Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Cuomo wins and Manafort plea deal Virginia reps urge Trump to declare federal emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence More Dems come out in public opposition to Kavanaugh MORE (D) in the general election for the Virginia Senate seat.

Stewart has been accused of white supremacy and promoting racist views because of alleged ties to white nationalists. He has previously defended Confederate monuments in Virginia.

He previously called Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) an "ISIS commie" in a since-deleted tweet and said NFL players who kneel for the national anthem are "thugs".