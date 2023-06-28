trending:

Economy tops list of voter concerns in new poll in Pennsylvania

by Lauren Sforza - 06/28/23 3:28 PM ET
I voted sticker
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Kathy Stouffer holds an “I Voted” sticker after voting during the Pennsylvania primary election at the Michaux Manor Living Center in Fayetteville, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The economy is the top priority for Pennsylvania voters looking ahead at the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.

The new Quinnipiac poll taken among Pennsylvania voters found that 30 percent of respondents say the economy was the most important issue for the 2024 election while 28 percent said preserving democracy was their top issue.

No other issue garnered more than 10 percent of the vote, with gun violence at nine percent, abortion at eight percent and immigration at seven percent. Health care received six percent, while climate change and racial inequality received four percent and three percent, respectively.

Republicans and Democrats in Pennsylvania were largely split on their top three issues. Forty-seven percent of Republicans said the economy was their top issue, followed by 23 percent saying preserving democracy and 12 percent saying immigration.

Among Democrats, 34 percent said preserving democracy was their top issue, followed by 18 percent who said gun violence and 13 percent saying abortion.

Independents also had the economy and preserving democracy as their top two issues, with 36 percent listing the economy and 30 percent listing preserving democracy.

The poll also showed President Biden and former President Trump neck and neck in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. Forty-seven percent said they would support Trump while 46 percent said they would support Biden.

The poll was conducted among 1,584 registered voters between June 22 to 26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

