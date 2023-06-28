Trump, DeSantis neck and neck in Wisconsin: poll

Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are neck and neck for the 2024 GOP presidential primary in Wisconsin, according to a new poll.

A Marquette University Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin voters released Wednesday found 31 percent of Republicans and independents who lean Republican said Trump was their Republican presidential primary preference, while 30 percent said DeSantis.

Another 21 percent said they hadn’t decided, while the other candidates in the poll registered below 10 percent each.

But the poll falls within the margin of error, meaning Trump and DeSantis are effectively tied in the state.

The poll also suggested DeSantis would yield a more competitive race against President Biden, compared to if Trump were the GOP nominee. Between DeSantis and Biden, the Florida governor received 47 percent to Biden’s 49 percent, while another 4 percent didn’t choose.

Meanwhile, Trump received 43 percent to Biden’s 52 percent in a hypothetical matchup, with 4 percent undecided between them.

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than a point but lost it to Biden in 2020 by less than a point.

The Marquette University Law School Poll survey polled 913 registered Wisconsin voters between June 8-13, and it has a margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points. Among the 419 Republican and Republican-leaning independents polled, the margin of error is plus or minus 6.5 percentage points.