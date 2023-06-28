trending:

Campaign

DeSantis calls Trump criticism of dueling New Hampshire events ‘bizarre’

by Julia Manchester - 06/28/23 4:57 PM ET
FILE – This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A Florida ethics board has dismissed a complaint that allies of Trump filed against DeSantis, finding no legal basis for allegations that the governor violated campaign finance laws with a “shadow” run for the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called former President Trump’s criticism of his campaign visit to New Hampshire “bizarre” during an interview on Wednesday.

“That’s bizarre. It’s a big state, there’s a lot of voters,” DeSantis told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum on “The Story.”

Trump and DeSantis both held presidential campaign events in the Granite State on Tuesday, along with fellow Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump was speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s (NHFRW) Lilac Luncheon in Concord, N.H., while DeSantis held a town hall an hour away in Hollis, N.H.

It’s not unusual for candidates to hold events in a state on the same day, particularly when it’s an early-voting state. However, last week the NHFRW issued a statement asking DeSantis to reschedule his event, arguing that it was a distraction. Two members of the group resigned over the statement. 

Trump himself broached the subject while speaking to his supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday. 

“By the way, he’s holding an event right now which is considered not nice,” Trump said of DeSantis. “He’s holding an event right now to compete with us. Well, guess what? Nobody showed up.”

While DeSantis did indeed see a crowd at his town hall on Tuesday, he continues to trail Trump nationally and in New Hampshire, according to polls. A Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows that 47 percent of respondents said they supported Trump, marking a five-point increase since the last Saint Anselm survey in March. DeSantis, on the other hand, saw his support fall by 10 points, bringing it down to 19 percent overall. 

When asked by MacCallum about his low poll numbers, DeSantis said, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” 

“A lot of these voters will pay more attention when we get into the fall and the winter. That’s just the reality,” DeSantis said. “I think we have a better presence on the ground than any other candidate has.”

