Poll: Cruz up 9 in Texas Senate race

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has a nine-point edge over opponent Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) in the Lone Star State's Senate race, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

About 54 percent of likely Texas voters support Cruz, compared with 45 percent who support O’Rourke.

While both have net-positive favorability ratings, Cruz’s margin is greater than his opponent’s. About 52 percent of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Cruz, compared to 43 percent who have an unfavorable opinion. Roughly 43 percent of likely voters have a favorable opinion of O’Rourke, whereas 42 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

The upcoming midterm cycle is largely considered to be a referendum on President Trump. Likely voters are split 49-49 on the president's job approval.

Cruz's 9-point edge in the polls differs from other recent surveys, which have O’Rourke only down four to five points. Republicans have grown increasingly concerned about Cruz holding on.

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney told Republicans at a closed-door meeting earlier this month that Cruz could lose his seat, citing problems with his likeability, according to The New York Times.

“I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s a possibility. How likable is a candidate? That still counts,” he said.

Should Texas become more competitive, it would open up a Senate map for Democrats that largely has them playing defense. Ten Democratic senators are running for reelection in states Trump won in 2016.

An average of polling for the Texas Senate race tabulated by Real Clear Politics shows Cruz up by four points. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean R.”

Quinnipiac University surveyed 807 likely Texas voters from Sept. 11-17. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percent.