Trump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada

President Trump Donald John TrumpOver 100 lawmakers consistently voted against chemical safeguards: study CNN's Anderson Cooper unloads on Trump Jr. for spreading 'idiotic' conspiracy theories about him Cohn: Jamie Dimon would be 'phenomenal' president MORE is reportedly slated to attend a high-dollar fundraiser with Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerPoll: Dean Heller running even against Democratic challenger Dems gain momentum 50 days before midterms California was once the epicenter of pollution — time to learn from its green transition MORE (R-Nev.) and Republican House candidate Danny Tarkanian when he travels to Nevada this week.

Tickets for the event scheduled for Friday start at $15,000 per couple and go up to $50,000, according to an invitation obtained by the Nevada Independent.

So POTUS is staying overnight in Vegas and doing a high-dollar event with @SenDeanHeller and @DannyTarkanian. pic.twitter.com/obCtsi0RcM — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 18, 2018

The invitation says the event will raise money for Win Nevada, a joint fundraising committee authorized by Heller and Tarkanian's campaigns, as well as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

Spokespeople for the NRSC, the NRCC and the White House did not immediately respond to The Hill's requests for comment about the event.

Trump is already set to hold a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday to boost Heller – who is considered the most vulnerable Senate Republican seeking reelection this year – as well as Tarkanian.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump to declassify controversial text messages, documents related to Russia probe Hypocrisy in Kavanaugh case enough to set off alarms in DC Clinton: Hard to ignore 'racial subtext of virtually everything Trump says' MORE defeated Trump in Nevada by 2 points in 2016, and Democrats see Heller's seat as one of their best pick-up opportunities in the November midterm elections.

Heller is facing a challenge from Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenOvernight Health Care: Opioid legislation passes overwhelmingly | DOJ backs Cigna-Express Scripts merger | Senate passes ban on pharmacy gag clauses Poll: Dean Heller running even against Democratic challenger Dems gain momentum 50 days before midterms MORE (D-Nev.) and the nonpartisan election handicappers at The Cook Political Report rate the race as a toss up.

Despite publicly criticizing Trump on the campaign trail in 2016, Heller has embraced the president more recently.

Trump last appeared in Nevada to rally for Heller in June.

Tarkanian is vying against Democrat Susie Lee to replace Rosen in Nevada's 3rd District. Cook rates that race as leaning Democratic.