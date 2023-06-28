RFK Jr. won’t commit to supporting Biden if he loses primary

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday wouldn’t commit to supporting President Biden if the incumbent beats him in the party’s 2024 primary.

Asked at a NewsNation town hall event by moderator Elizabeth Vargas whether he’d pledge to support whoever wins the Democratic nomination, Kennedy said “of course I’m not gonna do that.”

“So if you don’t get the nomination, you won’t support President Biden?” Vargas asked.

“I don’t know what I’ll do,” Kennedy said. “Let’s see what happens in this campaign. Let’s see what – if people are living up to democratic values and having debates and having discussions and, you know, talking to each other, but I’m not going to bite.”

Pressed on whether he’d support a candidate from another party or run as an independent, Kennedy said, “My plan is to win this election, and I don’t have a plan B.”

Kennedy, the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, launched his primary bid in April, vying for the Democratic nomination against Biden’s reelection bid.

Biden has polled well ahead of his Democratic challengers, though some in the party have expressed concern about the rising profile of the controversial anti-vaccine activist.

Kennedy at the NewsNation town hall also said he’s “proud” that former President Trump likes him, “even though I don’t agree with him on most of his issues, because I don’t want to alienate people.” NewsNation and The Hill are both owned by Nexstar Media Group.