RFK Jr.: ‘I’m proud that President Trump likes me’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to criticize former President Trump on Wednesday night and said he was flattered by recent comments from Trump praising him as a “common-sense guy.”

Asked by moderator Elizabeth Vargas what Kennedy thinks about Trump, Kennedy said: “I’m not going to attack other people personally.”

He then went a step further, expressing pride that he has received positive affirmations recently from Trump, who is embroiled in legal troubles as the leading Republican presidential contender in the GOP primary. He also referred to the former president in present tense.

“I’m proud that President Trump likes me,” he said.

Trump was the latest figure on the right to defend Kennedy in an appearance this week on “The Howie Carr Show.”

“Just hang in,” Trump advised Kennedy. “He’s been very nice to me, I’ve actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years. He’s a very smart guy, and a good guy.”

“He’s a common sense guy and so am I. So, whether you’re conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense,” he added.

Kennedy avoiding the opportunity to criticize Trump was the latest sign that the presidential contender is walking a fine line between both the Democratic and Republican parties.

He also declined to commit to supporting President Biden if he loses the Democratic primary to the president, who is far ahead in the polls. But he later said he “liked” the president, who he has known for decades.

“We’ve got to stop hating on each other,” he said.

Some Democrats are worried Kennedy could run as an independent in the general election, potentially pulling votes from Biden and helping Trump.

Kennedy’s approach to Trump is markedly different approach than Biden and the majority of Democrats, who have cast the former president as a threat to the constitution and democracy.

