Progressive group urges secretaries of state to investigate No Labels for misleading voters

The progressive organization MoveOn is asking secretaries of state across the country to investigate No Labels, a group pushing for a third-party presidential candidate.

“We are writing to inform you about our grave concern about the activities of a political organization called ‘No Labels’ that may be operating in your state and has been flagged by another state election official for potentially misleading voters,” wrote MoveOn Political Action’s executive director, Rahna Epting, in a letter to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias (D), as shared with The Hill. The Messenger first reported the story.

The letter asks the secretary to “investigate the work and practices of No Labels’ staff and canvassers, as they may be actively working to get on the ballot in your state” and to “ensure that No Labels’ electoral activity in your state is legal and above board.”

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) alerted voters in her state back in May that some “may be unaware that they have enrolled in the No Labels Party, which is seeking party status in Maine.” She said voters were told they were signing a petition, rather than a registration form that would change their party affiliation.

Bellows sent a letter to No Labels’s director of ballot access to raise “serious concerns” about the campaign’s apparent conduct “to enroll Maine voters in the No Labels Party for purposes of qualifying that party for the 2024 election.” New parties need 5,000 enrolled voters to get ballot access for 2024 primaries in Maine, according to the secretary’s office.

Registering as a member of the No Labels party would prohibit voters from participating in Republican or Democratic primaries in the state. No Labels is a bipartisan group that has been looking to run a “unity ticket” in the 2024 presidential election, which would include a Republican and a Democrat.

“We want to ensure these same practices cited in the Maine secretary of state’s letter are not happening in your state,” MoveOn said in its letter.

No Labels has reportedly already snagged a spot on the ballot in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado and Oregon.

Many on the left have raised concerns that third-party candidate could pull President Biden down in his reelection bid if he goes against the current Republican front-runner, former President Trump. No Labels has promised to end its efforts if polling shows Biden “way, way out ahead” against Trump next spring.

No Labels’ chief strategist, Ryan Clancy, said in response to the letter that “In every state where No Labels is active, we are crystal clear about what we are doing and why. We are offering Americans a choice they so obviously want in 2024 and we are following both the letter and spirit of all applicable election laws,” per a statement published in The Messenger.