RFK Jr. argues gun control cannot ‘meaningfully’ reduce gun violence 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deviated from much of the Democratic Party during a town hall with NewsNation on Wednesday, saying there is nothing policymakers can “meaningfully” do through gun control to reduce the gun violence epidemic in America.

Kennedy, who is rivaling President Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, was asked by an audience member how he would use federal resources to slow gun violence.

“I do not believe that there is, within that second amendment, that there’s anything we can meaningfully do to reduce the trade in the ownership of guns,” he said, “and I’m not going to take people’s guns away.”

“Anybody who tells you that they’re going to be able to reduce gun violence through gun control at this point I don’t think is being realistic,” Kennedy added.

His emphasis on refusing to infringe on Americans’ constitutional rights echoes a common Republican position on the limitations of responding to gun violence through gun control.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) said there’s no way to “fix” gun violence, after a shooter killed three children and three adults at an elementary school in his home state earlier this year.

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation,” Burchett told reporters at the time. “And we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals.”

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said that he believes lawmakers have gone “about as far as we’re going to” on gun control legislation following that same shooting.

The Democratic presidential candidate did, however, express a position that is more in lockstep with the party whose nomination he’s seeking.

Kennedy said that he would get behind a bipartisan assault weapons ban, which the overwhelming majority of Democrats support, but has little chance of getting through Capitol Hill given widespread GOP opposition.

“If we can get a consensus on it, if Republicans and Democrats agree to it and it passes Congress, I would sign it,” he said.

Voters who attended the Chicago-based forum asked Kennedy about issues ranging from his vaccine skepticism to US policy toward Ukraine and China.

