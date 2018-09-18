Poll: House GOP candidate leads in California swing district

The Republican in a hotly contested House swing district in California is ahead by 10 points over his Democratic opponent, according to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday.

Republican candidate Young Kim, who formerly served in the California State Assembly, is leading Democrat Gil Cisneros among likely voters in California’s 39th Congressional District 51 percent to 41 percent in the poll.

The district is one of the most ethnically diverse in the country, and the support for each candidate is sharply divided along racial lines. Cisneros holds a 54-29 percent advantage with Hispanic voters polled and a slim 43-41 advantage among Asian voters. However, Kim has a 58-36 advantage among non-Hispanic white voters in the sample.

Both candidates suffer from relatively low name recognition, but voters appear to have warmed more to Kim than Cisneros. Kim has a 32-11 favorable to unfavorable rating, while Cisneros is underwater at 23 percent favorable, 24 percent unfavorable.

About 45 percent of those surveyed say Kim is in touch with residents of the district, while 36 percent say the same about Cisneros, who moved to the district last year after winning the lottery.

Kim beat Cisneros by 2.6 points in California’s top-two primary in June. The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”

The district went for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump to declassify controversial text messages, documents related to Russia probe Hypocrisy in Kavanaugh case enough to set off alarms in DC Clinton: Hard to ignore 'racial subtext of virtually everything Trump says' MORE by eight points in 2016, but reelected Republican Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceOvernight Defense: Congress reaches deal preventing shutdown | Pentagon poised to be funded on time for first time in years | House GOP rejects effort to get Putin summit documents GOP rejects effort to force release of documents about private Trump-Putin meeting Lawmakers press Trump officials on implementing Russia sanctions MORE (Calif.) by 14 points that same cycle. It voted for Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyKavanaugh and the 'boys will be boys' sentiment is a poor excuse for bad behavior Nicki Minaj endorses Cuomo for governor Thank goodness Trump gets what Obama failed to grasp on economy MORE in 2012 by four points.

President Trump Donald John TrumpOver 100 lawmakers consistently voted against chemical safeguards: study CNN's Anderson Cooper unloads on Trump Jr. for spreading 'idiotic' conspiracy theories about him Cohn: Jamie Dimon would be 'phenomenal' president MORE is breaking even in the district in approval with 47 percent of voters polled approving of his job performance and 47 percent disapproving. Trump has not endorsed Kim, who has taken stances at odds with the Trump administration's policies.

She has expressed support for legal immigration while also calling for protections for children brought to the U.S. illegally.

Democrats have their sights set on flipping the district, currently held by Royce, who is retiring at the end of his term. Royce has endorsed Kim.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added the district to its Red to Blue program, which opens up organizational and fundraising support for Democratic candidates in target districts.

Former President Obama held a campaign rally in California earlier this month for Cisneros and other Democratic candidates.

Monmouth University surveyed 402 voters in the district from Sept. 13-16. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points for all voters and 5.7 percentage points for likely voters.