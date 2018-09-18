McAuliffe won't rule out 2020 run in Iowa campaign swing

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) told reporters on Tuesday that he hasn't ruled out a potential White House run in 2020.

McAuliffe, who is currently in Iowa campaigning on behalf of local Democratic candidates, said he is currently focused on the 2018 midterm elections but will make a decision about his future plans after November, The Associated Press reported.

“I don’t rule anything out,” McAuliffe said, though adding that his focus would remain on 2018 until after the midterms.

“Then you have to make some decisions through the end of the year and into the first quarter of next year.”

McAuliffe has primarily campaigned in Iowa for Fred Hubbell, the Democratic nominee for governor, according to AP.

But his presence in the early caucus state comes amid visits from other potential 2020 challengers, including high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti and Maryland Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDid Congress just settle for less than best plan to reform housing finance? 2020 Dems jockey for position before midterm elections Avenatti mocks 'YUGE' protest at his Ohio speech MORE (D), who has already announced his 2020 bid.

A top adviser to former President Obama in his two successful White House runs told the AP that McAuliffe was "clearly" weighing a possible bid.

“Clearly Terry’s looking hard at it,” veteran Democratic strategist Jim Margolis told the AP. “If he decided to, he could credibly make a run.”

McAuliffe stepped down as Virginia's governor at the beginning of this year following Gov. Ralph Northam's (D) election. Virginia governors are not allowed to serve back-to-back terms.

In the interview with The Associated Press, McAuliffe touted his and Northam's victories as signs of his effectiveness as a party leader.

“We took a red state and made it a blue state," he said.

A close friend of McAuliffe's told The Hill in late 2017 that the governor was "seriously" considering a run.