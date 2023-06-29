trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Election handicapper identifies four ‘toss-up’ states in 2024 cycle

by Caroline Vakil - 06/29/23 9:40 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 06/29/23 9:40 AM ET
A Black woman wearing a black mask, seen on the far right side of the photo, stands over a voting booth as she casts her ballot. Two other voting booths are seen with the American flag; one booth is in the dead center of the photo.
A voter casts their ballot in the Kentucky Primary Elections at Central High School on May 16, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Kentucky holds closed state primary elections with notable Republican candidates for Governor Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft hope to face off against incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in the 2023 General Election. Getty Images

The nonpartisan election handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball released Thursday ratings for its states in the 2024 presidential election cycle, identifying four of them as “toss-ups.”

Sabato’s Crystal Ball identified Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia as the four “toss-up” states so far in the 2024 cycle. Nevada has six Electoral College votes, Arizona has 11, Wisconsin has 10 and Georgia has 16.

The news of state ratings was first reported by Politico Playbook. 

Sabato’s Crystal Ball also handicapped Democrats as starting off with 260 electoral votes from states that at a minimum lean Democrat, while Republicans started off with 235 electoral votes from states that at least lean Republican.

The nonpartisan election handicapper based its outlook on the high probability that President Biden and former President Trump will be their party’s respective nominees, writing in part that “as of now, Biden appears to be on course to renomination.”

“We have previously noted that Biden’s chances in the next election are very contingent on who the GOP decides to nominate as his opponent. As of right now, that person appears likeliest to be Donald Trump. That certainly doesn’t make Biden a shoo-in next year, but it does make him better positioned to win, which is reflected in our ratings,” Kyle Kondik of Sabato’s Crystal Ball wrote.

Biden won all four states in 2020, albeit by very slim margins. Except for Nevada, the president won them those states by less than a percentage point.  

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  3. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  4. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  5. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  6. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  9. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  10. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  11. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  12. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  13. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  14. ‘General Armageddon’ may be the key to Putin’s survival
  15. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  16. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  17. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  18. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
Load more

Video

See all Video