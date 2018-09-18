GOP candidate scores upset win in Texas state Senate runoff

A Republican candidate won an upset victory Tuesday night in the runoff for a Texas state Senate seat that had been held by Democrats for more than a decade.

Pete Flores (R), a conservative former leader of the state Parks and Wildlife Department’s law enforcement division, won a surprise victory over Democrat Pete Gallego Pete Pena GallegoKoch group launches digital ads in tight Texas House race Iraq War vet wins Texas Dem runoff Texas Democrats smell blood in the water for 2018 MORE.

The runoff election was held following the resignation of the seat's previous holder, state Sen. Carlos Uresti (D), after Uresti was found guilty of charges related to defrauding investors in an oil services company and sentenced to prison.

Uresti previously defeated Flores in 2016 by double digits. Flores won won in an eight-way special election encompassing both parties earlier this year, with Gallego trailing him by single digits.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) congratulated Flores on his victory in a statement. Republicans now control 21 of the state's 31 Senate seats.

“Pete’s strong law enforcement background will be invaluable to the Legislature as we work to combat human trafficking and provide greater protections for our peace officers,” Abbott said. “I look forward to working alongside him next session to build a brighter future for all Texans.”

Texas has been looked at by Democrats as a potential target for the party ahead of November's midterm elections, with several Texas Republicans in diverse districts seen as vulnerable to Democratic challenges.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeFEC: Cruz campaign didn't violate rules with fundraising letter labeled ‘summons’ Cruz criticizes O'Rourke on Dallas shooting: Wish he wasn't 'so quick to always blame the police officer' Dems gain momentum 50 days before midterms MORE (D) has mounted a high-profile challenge against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGrassley agrees to second Kavanaugh hearing after GOP members revolt FEC: Cruz campaign didn't violate rules with fundraising letter labeled ‘summons’ Cruz criticizes O'Rourke on Dallas shooting: Wish he wasn't 'so quick to always blame the police officer' MORE (R) for the state's open Senate seat as Democrats attempt to retake both chambers of Congress in November. O'Rourke trailed Cruz by 9 points in a poll of likely voters released Tuesday.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 House seats and 2 U.S. Senate seats to retake both chambers in November.