Poll: Almost three-quarters of Democratic women ‘very motivated’ to vote

Seventy-one percent of Democratic women are very motivated to vote in November, more than any other group of voters, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll showed that the majority of the electorate -- 64 percent -- is "very motivated" to vote in November, but no subgroup is more motivated than Democratic women.

Among Democratic men who are registered to vote, 63 percent said they are very motivated.

For registered Republicans, 68 percent of men said they are very motivated to vote, and 69 percent of Republican women said the same.

Overall, Republicans and Democrats are statistically equally motivated to vote. Sixty-nine percent of Republicans described themselves as very motivated, compared to 67 percent of Democrats, a difference that falls within the poll's margin of error.

Both percentage mark a decrease from a Politico/Morning Consult poll last month, when 75 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of Democrats said they were very motivated to vote.

The poll released Wednesday surveyed 1,564 registered voters from Sept. 13-16, and has a margin of error 2 percentage points.

It was completed before Christine Blasey Ford came forward to The Washington Post to detail a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Enthusiasm among female Democratic voters reflects a larger trend of women within the party rising to the forefront. Both parties are running a record number of women candidates for office in this November's elections, though there are more female Democratic candidates than Republicans.

Democrats and Republicans combined nominated 22 women to run for Senate seats in this year's races. The previous record high was 18 female nominees, back in 2012.

Democrats nominated 182 female candidates for House races, while Republicans nominated 53 — both new highs, after the 2016 cycle.