Montana governor backs Tim Sheehy in Senate race

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) threw his support behind former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy on Thursday in the race to take on Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) next year.

“Tim Sheehy is a good friend, and I’m glad he decided to run for the U.S. Senate. Tim’s business experience and commitment to public service is what we need in Washington,” Gianforte said in a statement shared by Sheehy’s campaign.

“I know Tim Sheehy will serve Montana well in the U.S. Senate, and he has my full support,” he added.

The endorsement comes two days after Sheehy formally announced a run for Tester’s seat. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, expressed his enthusiasm over Sheehy’s entry following the announcement.

“Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman, and a great Montanan. I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race,” Daines said in a statement.

But Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who lost to Tester by single digits in 2018, has hinted that he’s likely to enter the GOP primary too.

“Congratulations to Mitch McConnell and the party bosses on getting their chosen candidate. Now Washington has two candidates — Tim Sheehy and Jon Tester -—who will protect the DC cartel,” Rosendale tweeted following Sheehy’s announcement.

“Unfortunately for them, Montanans don’t take orders from Washington. I believe that Montanans are tired of business as usual and will reject the McConnell-Biden Establishment,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

The nonpartisan election handicapper has rated Tester’s seat “lean Democrat.”