Campaign

Former Google executive running for Feinstein Senate seat

by Jared Gans - 06/29/23 12:43 PM ET
In this June 11, 2023 photo provided by the Campaign for Lexi Reese, Lexi Reese poses for a photo in Woodside, Calif.
Campaign for Lexi Reese via Associated Press
A former Google executive has launched a campaign for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D) seat, which she is vacating following the 2024 elections, adding to a race already featuring three prominent House Democrats. 

Lexi Reese, who also previously worked for Facebook, announced her bid on Thursday as an outsider to politics running for office for the first time. She joins Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in the contest. 

Reese said in her campaign launch video that she is running on issues including ensuring equal pay for equal work for women, protecting reproductive and LGBTQ rights and reducing gun violence. She said the “California dream is dying” for people seeking to have a more secure life. 

“But we are going to have to work together. Because that’s what the California dream is supposed to be about,” she said. 

“And I’m dreaming of a better future for families, for women, for all of us. Together,” Reese continued. 

She filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission earlier this month and designated a committee to raise funds for her candidacy. She also indicated that she planned to spend some of her personal funds on the campaign. 

With Feinstein’s impending retirement from her seat after three decades, the race for her successor will be hotly contested.  

Much of Reese’s website introduces herself to voters and outlines her background. She served as vice president for global programmatic platforms for Google and also worked for American Express. 

California’s open primary system means the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election next November regardless of party identification. 

Former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Steve Garvey is reportedly considering a run for the seat as a Republican. GOP attorney Eric Early, who unsuccessfully ran for state attorney general twice and for Congress once, has already jumped in the race. 

In a heavily Democratic-leaning state, the seat will likely remain occupied by a Democrat. A Republican has not won a race to the U.S. Senate in California since 1988. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

