Election Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls

We're 48 days until the 2018 midterm elections and 776 days until the 2020 elections.

Voters in Minnesota and South Dakota will become the first to vote in the midterm general election this Friday.

The states are the first in the U.S. to open up early in-person voting. They will be followed by South Dakota, Vermont and New Jersey on Saturday.

Minnesota has one of the longest in-person voting period of any state – nearly a month and a half before Election Day. That policy began in 2013 with a "No Excuses" bill passed by the state legislature that allows people to vote without providing a written excuse for why they can't show up on Election Day.

The policy has been hailed as a success by state officials, who say it's made voting easier and helps boost voter turnout. In 2016, for example, voter turnout reached nearly 75 percent in Minnesota with approximately 1 in 5 voters casting their ballots early.

Voter turnout is typically lower in non-presidential election years. But if Minnesota's primary elections in August are any indication, turnout appears poised to surge in November. Last month, more than 900,000 voters cast their ballots--the most votes in a state primary election since 1982.

That fits into a larger trend of surging voter turnout in 2018. More than 40 million Americans voted in primaries this year, suggesting that the midterm elections have ignited virtually unprecedented voter enthusiasm.

This year, Minnesota is home to a number of key races. Four House seats in the state are considered toss-up races by The Cook Political Report, including two in districts that President Trump won in 2016. Also up for grabs is the governor's mansion. Gov. Mark Dayton (D) isn't running for re-election and Democrat Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzWhite House re-lowers flag to half staff to honor McCain after backlash Election Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket MORE is vying against Republican Jeff Johnson to replace him.

At the same time, both of the state's Senate seats are up. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGOP in striking distance to retake Franken seat Warner: 'overwhelming majority' of Republicans would back social media regulations Republicans block Democratic bid to subpoena Kavanaugh documents MORE (D) is expected to easily win reelection in November. But Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithKavanaugh becomes September surprise for midterm candidates GOP in striking distance to retake Franken seat HHS should look into Azar's close ties to the drug industry MORE (D-Minn.), who was appointed earlier this year to replace former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart Franken#MeToo era shows there's almost never only one accuser, says Hill.TV's Krystal Ball Hypocrisy in Kavanaugh case enough to set off alarms in DC GOP in striking distance to retake Franken seat MORE (D-Minn.) in the chamber, faces a tougher challenge from Republican state Sen. Karin Housley.

Trump's interview with Hill.TV

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: I hope voters pay attention to Dem tactics amid Kavanaugh fight South Korea leader: North Korea agrees to take steps toward denuclearization Graham calls handling of Kavanaugh allegations 'a drive-by shooting' MORE expressed confidence in Republicans' chances in the midterm elections, telling Hill.TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that economic growth would push the GOP to outperform expectations in November.

"I think we're gonna do much better than anyone thinks because the economy is so good, and people do like the job I'm doing," he said.

Trump again pointed to his own personal success in 2016.

"I beat the Bush dynasty, the Clinton dynasty, 17 people, and I never left center stage once, you can check. I never left center stage, meaning I had the lead in Republican primaries from day one," he added.

But a word of caution: Midterm elections are often seen as referenda on the administration in power, and the president's party historically loses seats in Congress in midterm years.

Click here for the full transcript from Trump's interview.

Race for the White House

Is there enough room in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary for both Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Senate approves 4B spending bill | China imposes new tariffs on billion in US goods | Ross downplays new tariffs: 'Nobody's going to actually notice' Overnight Health Care: Senators target surprise medical bills | Group looks to allow Medicaid funds for substance abuse programs | FDA launches anti-vaping campaign for teens Warren joins Sanders in support of striking McDonald's workers MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren joins Sanders in support of striking McDonald's workers Kavanaugh allegations could be monster storm brewing for midterm elections Senate approves 4B spending bill MORE (I-Vt.)? According to The Hill's Amie Parnes, that's the question both progressive senators are facing yet again. Warren and Sanders are expected to sit down and discuss 2020 some time after the midterms.

With the presidential race looming, more potential White House hopefuls are launching political action committees. The latest: term-limited Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D). His leadership PAC, "Giddy Up," comes amid a report from The Colorado Sun that Hickenlooper spent the summer talking with donors and strategists about a potential run.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who is campaigning for 2018 candidates in Iowa, wouldn't rule out a 2020 presidential run, according to The Associated Press. He said he'll make a decision about his future plans after the November elections.

Senate showdown

The sexual assault allegations levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have brought a September surprise less than 50 days from the midterms. It is putting Republicans in top races in a tough place. They want to send another conservative justice to the high court but could risk backlash from female suburban voters that are trending away from the party. They aren't the only ones with a tough decision. The spotlight will also be on centrist Democrats in Trump states and how they ultimately vote.

The Supreme Court was always expected to be a central issue in competitive midterm races, but is now a political curveball in a year when women voters and candidates are making history along the backdrop of the "Me Too" movement.

Over in Texas, the knives are out as the candidates in the state's fierce Senate race gear up for their first debate on Friday. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP candidate scores upset win in Texas state Senate runoff McConnell tamps down any talk of Kavanaugh withdrawal Cornyn takes on O'Rourke over AR-15s MORE (R-Texas) criticized Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeGOP candidate scores upset win in Texas state Senate runoff Cornyn takes on O'Rourke over AR-15s Poll: Cruz wins 3 percent of black vote, but 45 percent from Hispanics MORE's (D-Texas) response to a Dallas police officer shooting an unarmed man. O'Rouke said at a rally last week that officer Amber Guyger should be fired. Cruz is pushing back, saying he wished O'Rourke and Democrats "weren't so quick to always blame the police officer."

Survey says…

A new CNN poll released Monday found Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) expanding her lead over Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly The Memo: Kavanaugh firestorm consumes political world Kavanaugh becomes September surprise for midterm candidates MORE (R-Ariz.) in Arizona's Senate race for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGrassley: No reason to delay Kavanaugh hearing Dem senators back Kavanaugh accuser's call for FBI investigation Kavanaugh accuser says FBI should investigate before she testifies MORE's (R-Ariz.) seat. Sinema hits 50 percent in the poll, while McSally takes 43 percent.

In Minnesota, Tina Smith (D-Minn.) holds a 7-point lead over Karin Housley, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll. In the special election, Smith takes 44 percent, while Housley has 37 percent support, with 15 percent of likely voters undecided.

And in Nevada, the Senate race is still in a dead heat. The latest poll from Gravis Marketing found Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenTrump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly Overnight Health Care: Opioid legislation passes overwhelmingly | DOJ backs Cigna-Express Scripts merger | Senate passes ban on pharmacy gag clauses MORE (D-Nev.) with 47 percent support and Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly Poll: Dean Heller running even against Democratic challenger MORE (R-Nev.) with 45 percent, which is within the survey's margin of error.

Ohio is showing some surprising results in the latest poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOvernight Health Care: Senators target surprise medical bills | Group looks to allow Medicaid funds for substance abuse programs | FDA launches anti-vaping campaign for teens Bipartisan group wants to lift Medicaid restriction on substance abuse treatment New polling shows Brown, DeWine with leads in Ohio MORE (D-Ohio) is up 17 points over Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciNew polling shows Brown, DeWine with leads in Ohio Dark money group targets Brown over previous domestic violence claim The Hill's Morning Report: Trump’s allies turn against him MORE (R-Ohio). Republicans have the edge though in the governor's race, where Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) leads Democrat Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayNew polling shows Brown, DeWine with leads in Ohio Wealthiest Republican supporter in Ohio quits party Obama blasts GOP: They ‘put up with crazy’ MORE, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), 41.8 to 37 percent.

Democrat Andrew Gillum is leading former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump privately bashing DeSantis as 'disloyal' after breaking with him on Puerto Rico death toll: report DeSantis 'hell bent' on debating Gillum in Florida governor race Trump stands by tweets questioning Puerto Rico death toll: 'NO WAY' MORE (R) in Florida's closely watched governor's race and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) has edged ahead out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in the Texas Senate contest, according to new Reuters/Ipsos/University of Virginia Center for Politics polls. In Florida, Gillum carries a 6-point lead over DeSantis, a staunch Trump ally, with the poll showing him ahead 50-44 percent. And in Texas, O'Rourke is narrowly leading Cruz 47-45 percent, boosting Democrats' hopes that the Lone Star State could flip in 2018.

Paper chase

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced its best August fundraising haul ever, with more than $15.4 million raised, with $7 million of that coming from online donations. That brings the DCCC's total fundraising to over $206 million. The committee ends August with $69.7 million in the bank.

EMILY's List will hit a spending high in the 2018 cycle. The group's independent expenditure arm plans to spend a total of $37 million, with $14 million of that already used to compete in the primaries. The additional $23 million will go to spending on digital and TV advertisements as well as mailers in the final weeks of the midterms.

With that in mind, super PACs are leading the way as the biggest spenders of the midterms--far outpacing campaign committees which have traditionally the biggest, reports The Hill's Reid Wilson. The 10 largest outside groups have already spent more than $150 million on things like advertising, paid canvassing, mailers and polling research. Meanwhile, both parties' campaign committees in the House and Senate have collectively spent $57 million thus far.

The League of Conservation Voters' (LCV) Victory Fund is targeting three Republican House candidates from southern California--Reps. Steve Knight and Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherGreen group targets California GOP House candidates in new ads Over 100 lawmakers consistently voted against chemical safeguards: report Hillicon Valley: Manafort to cooperate with Mueller probe | North Korea blasts US over cyber complaint | Lawmakers grill Google over China censorship | Bezos to reveal HQ2 location by year's end MORE as well as candidate Diane Harkey--in a new six-figure advertising campaign that focuses on the state's unusually active wildfire season and criticizes the candidates' environmental positions.

What we're watching for

The first of three Senate debates between Cruz and O'Rourke is scheduled for Friday. Expect fireworks in a race that has surprisingly captured national attention as the parties battle for control of the Senate.

Also on Friday, Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockVirginia reps urge Trump to declare federal emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh Trump retweets GOP Senate candidate upset by federal pay freeze MORE (R-Va.) and Democratic nominee Jennifer Wexton will square off in a debate for the hyper-competitive northern Virginia seat.

Trump will be holding a Friday rally in Springfield, Mo., where he'll make the case for Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley's Senate bid.

Coming to a TV near you

The ads keep coming. The Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanCorey Stewart fires aide who helped bring far-right ideas to campaign: report GOP super PAC hits Randy Bryce with ad starring his brother Super PACs spend big in high-stakes midterms MORE (R-Wis.), pumped out a slew of new spots this week and announced that it is reserving $1.5 million in Wisconsin's 1st District as the GOP works to keep the seat out of Democratic hands. The PAC released two ads in the district this week targeting Democrat Randy Bryce, including one that features the candidate's brother endorsing his GOP opponent, Bryan Steil.

The National Republican Congressional Committee is also out with new ads going after three Democrats: Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico's 2nd District, Antonio Delgado in New York's 17th District and former Rep. Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordKamala Harris prepares for moment in the spotlight Nevada rematch pits rural voters against a booming Las Vegas Two former Nevada congressmen set for rematch MORE in Nevada's 4th District.

On the Democratic side, the DCCC is out with new ads in California and Colorado, going after Reps. Steve Knight (R-Calif.) and Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanOvernight Health Care: Kavanaugh questioned if Roe v. Wade was 'settled law' in leaked email | Senate to vote next week on opioid package | Officials seek to jail migrant children indefinitely | HHS chief, lawmakers meet over drug prices Trump's woman problem may cost the GOP the House Catholic advocacy group to protest Trump tax law at Mar-a-Lago MORE (R-Colo.). The spot targeting Knight hits the two-term Republican over four Hawaii vacations that the committee says were paid for by the pharmaceutical industry.

The Coffman spot attacks him for voting in line with Trump's agenda 96 percent of the time. "Mike Coffman didn't stand up to Donald Trump, plain and simple," a narrator says in the ad.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is taking aim at Sen. Dean Heller's (D-Nev.) record on health care in its first ad in the Nevada Senate race. The ad features a cancer patient accusing Heller, a top target of Democrats in 2018, of breaking his promise to preserve protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampThe Memo: Kavanaugh firestorm consumes political world Kavanaugh becomes September surprise for midterm candidates Kavanaugh, accuser to testify publicly on Monday MORE (D-N.D.) is hitting her Republican opponent, Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerKavanaugh becomes September surprise for midterm candidates The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh confirmation in sudden turmoil Overnight Health Care: Work rules set to slash Medicaid rolls | Health groups sue over non-ObamaCare plans | Study finds opioid abuse only down slightly in 2017 MORE (N.D.), in a new ad accusing him of ignoring concerns over the intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China. On the flip side, Cramer launched a new ad spot talking up his record on energy production in North Dakota. The state Republican Party also fired back in an ad of its own accusing Heitkamp of using North Dakota farmers to score political points.

Josh Hawley is out with a new digital ad ripping Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillOvernight Health Care: Senators target surprise medical bills | Group looks to allow Medicaid funds for substance abuse programs | FDA launches anti-vaping campaign for teens Bipartisan senators unveil proposal to crack down on surprise medical bills The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly MORE (D-Mo.) for accepting contributions from the insurance industry. The 15-second spot features McCaskill saying that insurance companies "already have too many senators on their side," before a narrator accuses her of being a "hypocrite."

Wave watch

Indicted Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsIndicted GOP lawmaker to stay on ballot in New York this fall: report Live coverage: Cuomo, Nixon face off in high-stakes New York primary Hoyer lays out government reform blueprint MORE (R-N.Y.) will remain on the ballot in his congressional district this November, the Buffalo News reported Monday. Collins, who was arrested on insider trading charges, has announced that he won't run for reelection. But on Wednesday, Collins said he plans to be "actively campaigning."

Monday marked 50 days out from the midterm elections and The Hill's Max Greenwood reports that Democrats have the momentum. This comes as Democrats maintain a comfortable lead in the generic ballot and bad headlines pile up for Trump as his approval ratings take a hit.