trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump says Putin ‘somewhat weakened’ by mutiny

by Nick Robertson - 06/30/23 8:33 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/30/23 8:33 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Former President Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “somewhat weakened” after the Wagner private army briefly rebelled against him, though he argued that the leader is “still strong.”

“You could say that (Putin is) still there, he’s still strong, but he certainly has been I would say somewhat weakened at least in the minds of a lot of people,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters.

Last week, Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops from the frontlines of Ukraine into Russia and vowed to take down Russian military leadership. After negotiating a peace, Prigozhin agreed to stand down and move his forces to Belarus.

The episode raised serious questions about whether Putin has an iron grip on the political and military leadership of his country. There are also questions about Prigozhin’s future, with the leader of Belarus claiming that he had convinced Putin not to kill Prigozhin.

That outcome was the best scenario, Trump argued, as without Putin “you don’t know what the alternative is. It could be better, but it could be far worse.”

Trump said that the U.S. should be focused on negotiating peace for the entire Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that a peace may include Ukraine losing territory.

“I want people to stop dying over this ridiculous war,” Trump said.

Everything would be “subject to negotiation” in efforts to “force peace,” he said.

“I think (Ukraine) would be entitled to keep much of what they’ve earned and I think that Russia likewise would agree to that. You need the right mediator, or negotiator, and we don’t have that right now,” he added.

Early attempts at peace between Ukraine and Russia have made little progress, as each party appears unwilling to waver on key terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace proposal would require Russia to leave all occupied Ukrainian land, something Russia is unlikely to agree to do. This would include the Crimea region, which Russia took in a 2014 conflict.

Trump was also unwilling to press Putin on international war crimes. He said those discussions should be left until after the war “because right now if you bring that topic up you’ll never make peace, you’ll never make a settlement.”

Tags Donald Trump russia trump ukraine ukraine ukraine peace talks Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  2. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  3. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  4. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  5. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  6. Texas abortion ban led to almost 10,000 additional live births
  7. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  8. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  9. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  10. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  11. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Affirmative action ruling triggers ...
  13. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  14. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  15. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  16. Hunter Biden reaches settlement in Arkansas paternity suit
  17. Human society is shifting the tilt of the Earth
  18. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video