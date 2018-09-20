GOP super PAC drops $2.5 million on Nevada ad campaign

The Republican super PAC aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls On The Money: Midterms to shake up House finance panel | Chamber chief says US not in trade war | Mulvaney moving CFPB unit out of DC | Conservatives frustrated over big spending bills Nancy Pelosi: Will she remain the ‘Face of the Franchise’? MORE (R-Wis.) is launching a seven-figure ad campaign in Nevada in an effort to flip the House seat held by outgoing Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Trump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly MORE (D).

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) on Thursday announced a $2.5 million ad reservation in Nevada's 3rd District, releasing a TV and digital spot hitting Democratic House hopeful Susie Lee over her personal wealth.

"Susie Lee is rich. Really rich. Lee has 17 homes and flies around the world in a private plane," a narrator says in the ad. "Susie Lee got even richer investing in companies that outsource American jobs."

"Now Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiNancy Pelosi: Will she remain the ‘Face of the Franchise’? Pelosi: GOP's 2019 agenda a 'nightmare' for working families, seniors Dem lawmakers slam Trump’s declassification of Russia documents as ‘brazen abuse of power’ MORE is sending campaign cash to Susie Lee, because Lee opposed the middle-class tax cut," it continues, referring to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). "Susie Lee and Nancy Pelosi. They’re rich. They’re liberal. They’re out for themselves."

Lee is facing Republican Danny Tarkanian in the race to replace Rosen. Rosen is challenging Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Trump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly MORE (R-Nev.), one of the most vulnerable GOP senators up for re-election this year.

Nevada's 3rd Congressional District race is currently rated as "Lean Democrat" by The Cook Political Report.

Both Heller and Tarkanian are expected to get a boost from President Trump Donald John TrumpLondon terror suspect’s children told authorities he complained about Trump: inquiry The Memo: Tide turns on Kavanaugh Trump to nominate retiring lawmaker as head of trade agency MORE this week. The president is heading to Nevada Thursday to rally with Heller and will attend a fundraiser benefiting the incumbent senator and Tarkanian in Las Vegas on Friday.

The new ad reservation is the latest in an ongoing blitz by CLF.

Earlier this week, the super PAC announced that it was dropping $1.5 million on an ad campaign in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, where Democrat Randy Bryce is seeking to flip the seat currently held by Ryan, who is not seeking re-election.