Poll: Most Massachusetts voters don't think Warren should run for president in 2020

If Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) decides to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, she might not have the support of voters in her home state, according to a new poll.

The Suffolk University Political Research Center/Boston Globe poll released Thursday found that 58 percent of voters think Warren shouldn't run, while 32 percent think she should and about 10 percent are undecided.

David Paleologos, director of the poll, told the Globe that those numbers were "a shocking finding."

“This was a shocking finding to me, given that Democrats like her so much, and she has been making moves to run for president. I would have expected her to be leading this list of potential Massachusetts presidential candidates,” he said.

The poll found that voters in Massachusetts are more excited about the prospect of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) running for president, with 38 percent saying he should run.

Warren is largely viewed as considering a run for the nomination in 2020, though she has said she is focusing currently on the upcoming midterm elections.

“I am not running for president in 2020. I am running for the Senate in 2018," Warren told reporters last month.

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary race is expected to be a crowded field, with potential candidates including Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).