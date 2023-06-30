Obama joins Biden in new 2024 fundraising video

President Biden teamed up with former President Obama to solicit donations from supporters as Biden’s 2024 campaign makes a final fundraising push before Friday’s deadline for the second quarter.

Obama, who remains widely popular among Democrats, appeared alongside Biden in a 68-second video in which the president laid out “five reasons to donate $5” to the campaign.

Biden and Obama explained that the president’s 2020 campaign was powered by grassroots supporters and small donations, highlighted the Biden administration’s accomplishments thus far, and laid out the stakes for the 2024 election.

The video was released Thursday, days after Obama joined Biden for lunch at the White House.

Biden and other top White House officials have been traveling to high-dollar fundraisers over the past two weeks in California, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Illinois and elsewhere.

The Biden campaign in July will issue its first fundraising report since the president announced plans to run for reelection in April, and Democrats are hoping to see an impressive haul that shows donors are excited about the prospect of another Biden term.