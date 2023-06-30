trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Obama joins Biden in new 2024 fundraising video

by Brett Samuels - 06/30/23 1:43 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/30/23 1:43 PM ET
President Biden walks with former President Obama on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia during a midterms campaign rally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Biden teamed up with former President Obama to solicit donations from supporters as Biden’s 2024 campaign makes a final fundraising push before Friday’s deadline for the second quarter.

Obama, who remains widely popular among Democrats, appeared alongside Biden in a 68-second video in which the president laid out “five reasons to donate $5” to the campaign.

Biden and Obama explained that the president’s 2020 campaign was powered by grassroots supporters and small donations, highlighted the Biden administration’s accomplishments thus far, and laid out the stakes for the 2024 election.

The video was released Thursday, days after Obama joined Biden for lunch at the White House.

Biden and other top White House officials have been traveling to high-dollar fundraisers over the past two weeks in California, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Illinois and elsewhere.

The Biden campaign in July will issue its first fundraising report since the president announced plans to run for reelection in April, and Democrats are hoping to see an impressive haul that shows donors are excited about the prospect of another Biden term.

Tags 2024 presidential election Joe Biden Obama President Biden President Obama

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  2. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  3. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  6. Supreme Court lets stand gender dysphoria case in liberal win
  7. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  8. Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness: What should borrowers do now?
  9. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  10. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  11. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  12. Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision
  13. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
  14. READ: Kagan’s dissent in Biden v. Nebraska student loan forgiveness case
  15. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  16. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  17. Supreme Court to take up major Second Amendment case next term
  18. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
Load more

Video

See all Video