Julián and Joaquín Castro to campaign with O'Rourke in Texas

Texas Rep. Joaquín Castro (D) and his brother, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, will join Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) at campaign stops along the Texas border, O'Rourke's team announced Thursday.

The trip with the Castro brothers will come after O'Rourke's first debate with incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R), scheduled for Friday.

Polls have shown Cruz and O'Rourke in a tight race in deep-red Texas, and the Hispanic vote could be key to November's results.

Cruz is getting support from 45 percent of likely Hispanic voters, 9 percent shy of the 54 percent who support O'Rourke, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released this week.

Julián Castro sits on the board of directors for Voto Latino, a nonprofit that encourages more political activity among Hispanics. He was considered as a potential vice presidential running mate to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 in part because of his appeal to Hispanic voters.

He has also said that he is considering running for president in 2020, telling CSPAN in May that he would make a decision on whether to seek the nomination after the midterms.

Julián Castro is also the former mayor of San Antonio.

His brother, Joaquín, has served in the House since 2013 as a representative for Texas's 20th congressional district, which includes part of San Antonio.