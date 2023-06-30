Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump shares photo of him sleeping

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie suggested on Friday that he’s “living rent free in Donald’s head,” after former President Trump shared a photo of the former New Jersey governor sleeping.

Trump posted an image of Christie sleeping on Truth Social with the caption, “Resting after a good 25 minutes of work!”

Christie hit back at the former president, sharing Trump’s post on Twitter alongside a call for donations to his campaign.

“Living rent free in Donald’s head,” he tweeted. “Make me a permanent resident. Donate today.”

The former New Jersey governor, a onetime ally of Trump who also ran against him in 2016, has repeatedly taken swings at the former president since launching a bid for the 2024 Republican nomination earlier this month.

Christie said in an interview published on Friday that Trump wishes “he could be [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in America,” adding that the former president really “wants to be a dictator.”

He also called Trump the “cheapest S.O.B. I’ve ever met in my life” on Tuesday for reportedly using donations to pay his legal fees.

As the former president continues to suggest that he may not appear at the first Republican presidential primary debate in August, Christie also vowed on Thursday to “shame” him into attending.