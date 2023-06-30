trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump shares photo of him sleeping

by Julia Shapero - 06/30/23 4:29 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/30/23 4:29 PM ET

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie suggested on Friday that he’s “living rent free in Donald’s head,” after former President Trump shared a photo of the former New Jersey governor sleeping.

Trump posted an image of Christie sleeping on Truth Social with the caption, “Resting after a good 25 minutes of work!”

Christie hit back at the former president, sharing Trump’s post on Twitter alongside a call for donations to his campaign.

“Living rent free in Donald’s head,” he tweeted. “Make me a permanent resident. Donate today.”

The former New Jersey governor, a onetime ally of Trump who also ran against him in 2016, has repeatedly taken swings at the former president since launching a bid for the 2024 Republican nomination earlier this month.

Christie said in an interview published on Friday that Trump wishes “he could be [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in America,” adding that the former president really “wants to be a dictator.” 

He also called Trump the “cheapest S.O.B. I’ve ever met in my life” on Tuesday for reportedly using donations to pay his legal fees.

As the former president continues to suggest that he may not appear at the first Republican presidential primary debate in August, Christie also vowed on Thursday to “shame” him into attending.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Chris Christie Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden plots new course to get relief for student borrowers
  2. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  3. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  6. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  7. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  8. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  9. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  10. Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision
  11. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
  12. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  13. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  14. Supreme Court lets stand gender dysphoria case in liberal win
  15. Fox News settles lawsuit brought by ex-producer
  16. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  17. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  18. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
Load more