More Massachusetts Voters Prefer Deval Patrick for President than Elizabeth Warren

A new poll showed Massachusetts voters prefer their former Gov. Deval Patrick (D) as a presidential candidate in 2020 to their Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D).

A Suffolk University Political Research Center/Boston Globe poll published Thursday found that 38 percent of likely voters think Patrick should run, compared to 32 percent of likely voters who think Warren should run.

Both Patrick and Warren are considered potential candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The poll's results were based on interviews with 500 likely voters in the state between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17. The margin of sampling error for the poll was 4.4 percentage points.

Patrick last month announced a new Political Action Committee (PAC) amid speculation of a presidential run in 2020. The PAC aims to “elect progressive Democrats running for federal office in the upcoming midterm elections.”

Patrick served two terms as governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015 and now works for the investment firm Bain Capital.

An adviser told Politico in June that Patrick is "really thinking about running" but hadn't yet made a decision.

Warren is also viewed as considering a run but so far has said she is focusing on the upcoming midterms, when she is up for re-election.