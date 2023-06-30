No Labels hits back against progressive group in letter to secretaries of states

No Labels, a group pushing for a third-party presidential candidate, hit back against the progressive organization MoveOn on Friday after it asked secretaries of states across the country to investigate them.

In a letter to secretaries of state across the country exclusively obtained by The Hill, No Lables national co-chairs accused MoveOn of “making false and misleading assertions about No Labels’ ballot access effort in states nationwide.”

“To date, No Labels has obtained ballot access in numerous states,” the letter reads. “In each state, our practices and those of our vendors are completely above board and are supervised by attorneys and other elections law experts.”

“No Labels is following all state procedures to gain ballot access now and we are not working on behalf of, or against, any candidate,” the group continued. “We are gaining support as polls show millions of Americans want the possibility of a new alternative.”

The co-chairs went on to cite Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) notifying voters that some “may be unaware that they have enrolled in the No Labels Party, which is seeking party status in Maine.” Additionally, Bellows also said voters were told they were signing a petition, as opposed to a registration form that would change a voters’ party affiliation.

No Labels called Bellows’s move “unprecedented” and based on “unsubstantiated and isolated reports” and said there was “no fraud or effort to mislead.” They further argued that after her move, the number of Maine voters registering with No Labels increased.

The letter comes after MoveOn sent a letter to secretaries of state earlier this week, asking them to “investigate the work and practices of No Labels’ staff and canvassers, as they may be actively working to get on the ballot in your state” and to “ensure that No Labels’ electoral activity in your state is legal and above board.”

No Labels said in the letter that they are facing a “partisan political conspiracy.”

“And now, they are trying to enlist you and other Secretaries of State in their partisan attacks. They are asking you to violate your obligation to ensure ballot access and join their efforts to suppress voter choice in your state,” the letter reads. “We respect your office and are open to any meeting, discussion or request for information that you make of No Labels.”

“All we would ask of any secretary of state is that you treat No Labels fairly and in accord with your sacred constitutional duty to provide all Americans with their right to ballot access,” the group added.

No Labels argues that a third-party bid for the White House is viable given polls that show voters upset with the prospect of another matchup between President Biden and former President Trump. It has already secured a spot on the ballot in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado and Oregon.

Many Democrats have voiced concerns that a third-party candidate could hurt Biden’s chances. However, No Labels has committed to end its third-party push if polling shows President Biden “way” ahead of former President Trump next spring.