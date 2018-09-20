Trump boosts Heller, hammers 'Wacky Jacky' opponent in Nevada

President Trump Donald John TrumpLondon terror suspect’s children told authorities he complained about Trump: inquiry The Memo: Tide turns on Kavanaugh Trump to nominate retiring lawmaker as head of trade agency MORE on Thursday said his dislike of Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Trump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly MORE (R-Nev.) was in the past and laid into his Democratic opponent Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Trump to fundraise for Heller, Tarkanian in Nevada The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify publicly MORE.

Trump called Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) a “tremendous supporter,” taking aim at his Democratic opponent as someone who will be in lockstep with Democratic congressional leaders.

At a rally in Las Vegas, Trump recounted how the two Republicans weren’t initially “friends,” but that they now “love each other” and considers Heller, the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection, one of his greatest allies in Congress.

“I have to say this, when we started out, we weren’t friends. I didn’t like him, he didn’t like me, and as we fought and fought and fought, believe it or not, we started to respect each other...and then we love each other,” Trump said Thursday night. “He’s been a tremendous supporter ever since I won the election.”

Trump then turned his attention to Heller’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), who he’s previously dubbed “Wacky Jacky.” The president criticized her for voting against the GOP's tax law, arguing that she'll only side with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiNancy Pelosi: Will she remain the ‘Face of the Franchise’? Pelosi: GOP's 2019 agenda a 'nightmare' for working families, seniors Dem lawmakers slam Trump’s declassification of Russia documents as ‘brazen abuse of power’ MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump, GOP regain edge in Kavanaugh battle READ: President Trump’s exclusive interview with Hill.TV The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump slams Sessions in exclusive Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation MORE (D-N.Y.).

“Wacky Jacky will never vote for us folks,” Trump said. “They’re voting for Nancy Pelosi. They’re voting for the new de facto leader of the Democratic Party, [Rep.] Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersOn The Money: Midterms to shake up House finance panel | Chamber chief says US not in trade war | Mulvaney moving CFPB unit out of DC | Conservatives frustrated over big spending bills The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by United Against Nuclear Iran — The Hill interviews President Trump Midterms to shake up top posts on House finance panel MORE (D-Calif.). Sen. Dean Heller is going to be with us all the time.”

Heller is the only Republican senator up in a state that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Trump's exclusive interview with Hill.TV | Trump, intel officials clash over Russia docs | EU investigating Amazon | Military gets new cyber authority | Flynn sentencing sparks new questions about Mueller probe READ: President Trump’s exclusive interview with Hill.TV Keeping up with Michael Avenatti MORE won in 2016. Nevada's marquee Senate race will likely determine which party controls the majority in the upper chamber.

Earlier in the day, Heller was criticized for saying there was a "little hiccup here in the Kavanaugh nomination" in reference to Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Kavanaugh is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in high school. Heller later clarified to the Hill that his comment was in reference to how "poorly the Democrats have handled this process."

In addition to the rally, Trump is also in Nevada to attend a high-dollar fundraiser with Heller and Republican Danny Tarkanian, who’s running in the competitive open-seat race for Nevada’s 3rd district against Democrat Susie Lee.

