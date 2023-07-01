Republican LGBTQ group blasts DeSantis over ‘homophobic’ campaign video

A Republican LGBTQ group has blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over an ad released by his presidential campaign that the organization called “homophobic.”

Log Cabin Republicans, the largest GOP organization representing LGBTQ individuals, said in a tweet that DeSantis’s message for his presidential campaign is “divisive and desperate” and is alienating swing-state and younger voters.

“Conservatives understand that we need to protect our kids, preserve women’s sports, safeguard women’s spaces and strengthen parental rights, but Ron DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric goes has just ventured into homophobic territory,” the group said.

The DeSantis campaign released the ad on Friday, the last day of Pride Month, attacking former President Trump for statements he has made in support of the LGBTQ community. The post accompanying the video states that Trump “did more than any other Republican to celebrate” Pride.

The ad features clips of Trump saying he would “do everything in my power” to protect LGBTQ citizens and expressing support for transgender individuals to use the facilities they choose.

It then shows a series of headlines discussing policies DeSantis has passed as governor of Florida concerning the LGBTQ community, including a ban on transgender individuals using the bathroom that is in line with their gender identity and restrictions on access to gender-affirming care.

The ad also features various figures and headlines attacking DeSantis for his actions, calling the policies “Draconian” and DeSantis “dangerous.”

Log Cabin Republicans argued that DeSantis’s rhetoric will cause the party to lose “hard-fought” gains it has made.

“This old playbook has been tried in the past and has failed – repeatedly,” the group said.

“Ron DeSantis and his team can’t tell the difference between commonsense gays and the radical Left gays. He, sadly, sees them all the same. His naive policy positions are dangerous and politically stupid,” it concluded.