Poll: Democratic voters' enthusiasm high as midterms approach

Democratic voters' desire to participate in the midterm elections is strong ahead of November, according to a poll released Friday.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll posted Friday found that Democrats have an edge among all demographics of voters when it comes to likelihood of participating in the 2018 midterms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine percent more Democrats say they will likely vote this year than did in the same poll in 2014, the last time the U.S. faced a midterm election, while 3 percent fewer Republicans said they would vote in 2018 than said so in 2014.

The greatest source of strength for Democrats in the poll came from left-leaning older women, nearly 20 percent of whom say they are more enthusiastic about voting this year than in the previous poll.

The poll, which was taken Aug. 20-Sept. 10 and compared with a Reuters poll from the same period in 2014, found that every demographic of Democratic-identified voters said they were more likely to vote this year than in 2014, while the opposite was true for Republican demographics.

In particular, the GOP faces an enthusiasm gap among young women and minorities. Ten percent of young GOP women said they were less enthusiastic about voting this year than in the previous midterms, while 9 percent of Republican minorities in the poll said the same.

Even among older men, typically the GOP's strongest demographic, 5 percentage of older Republican men said they were less likely to vote in 2018 than 2016, while 10 percent of older Democratic-leaning men said the opposite.

Reuters' 2018 poll surveyed 14,620 adults, including 6,003 Democrats and 5,436 Republicans, and contained a credibility interval of one percentage point for the overall data and 5 points for smaller groups.

The previous poll surveyed 9,179 adults, including 3,625 Democrats and 3,058 Republicans, between Aug. 20 to Sept. 16, 2014.