trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump says Lindsey Graham can help him get ‘liberal votes’ as crowd boos mention of senator

by Julia Shapero - 07/01/23 3:21 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/01/23 3:21 PM ET

Former President Trump said on Saturday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) can help him get “liberal votes,” after a South Carolina crowd booed his mention of their own senator.

“You know, you can make mistakes on occasion. Even Lindsey down here, Senator Lindsey Graham. We love Senator Graham,” Trump said at a rally in Pickens, S.C., drawing boos from the crowd.

“I know, it’s half-and-half,” he continued. “But when I need some of those liberal votes, he’s always there to help me get them, okay. We got some pretty liberal people, but he’s good.”

Graham, who has endorsed the former president’s 2024 bid for the presidency, spoke at the rally earlier on Saturday and was similarly met with a chorus of boos and shouts of “traitor” from the crowd.

Trump has previously described Graham as a “progressive” on a several occasions.

“Lindsey Graham, the progressive from South Carolina,” the former president said at a campaign event in New Hampshire in April, adding, “No, he’s a progressive, but he’s got some good things, too, okay?”

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Lindsey Graham South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  2. Trump supporters boo, call Lindsey Graham a ‘traitor’ at South Carolina ...
  3. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  4. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  5. Trump says Lindsey Graham can help him get ‘liberal votes’ as crowd boos ...
  6. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  7. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
  8. Watch live: Trump rallies in South Carolina
  9. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  10. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  11. GOP hit list: Biden officials targeted by Republicans for impeachment
  12. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  13. What if a Biden goes to prison instead of Trump?
  14. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  15. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  16. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  17. Republican LGBTQ group blasts DeSantis over ‘homophobic’ campaign video
  18. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
Load more