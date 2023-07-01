Marianne Williamson names third campaign manager since launching 2024 bid

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her third campaign manager Friday as her campaign has been rocked by multiple staff shake ups.

Carlos Cardona, her former New Hampshire state director, will lead the campaign.

The news comes just before Williamson begins a speaking tour in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

“The decision to promote Carlos Cardona represents the campaign’s commitment to acknowledging precedent set in the Democratic primary season to allow the voters of the ‘first in the nation’ state to be heard,” Williamson said in a statement.

The progressive spiritual author has dealt with losing multiple members of her senior staff in quick succession. Previous campaign manager Roza Calerdon left the role in mid-June after just a month on the job.

The campaign’s first manager Peter Daou and his deputy resigned their roles on the same day in May.

Williamson was called abusive and controlling after her failed 2020 presidential campaign, allegedly yelling at staffers until they cried, allegations she vehemently denied.

Williamson’s campaign has lagged behind expectations, drawing criticism from establishment Democrats who question the challenge to an incumbent president. She has rebutted the claims, saying that not challenging President Biden is not democratic.

“Somehow, they feel that the best way for us to fight a threat to democracy is to suppress democracy in our own house,” Williamson said in March.

A campaign poll this week showed Williams receiving about 8 percent support, behind fellow Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and significantly behind Biden.