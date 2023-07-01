trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Suarez applauds Supreme Court ruling to halt ‘tremendous overreach’ of Biden loan relief plan

by Julia Shapero - 07/01/23 5:18 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/01/23 5:18 PM ET

Republican presidential candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez applauded the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to halt the “tremendous overreach” of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

“They absolutely got it right,” Suarez told Fox News on Saturday, adding, “This was a tremendous overreach by the president, trying to cancel hundreds of billions of student loans for people oftentimes who are doctors and lawyers and accountants that is being subsidized by those who didn’t have an opportunity to go to college.”

“I don’t see why everyone who didn’t go to college, didn’t accumulate debt, has to subsidize the debt of everyone else. It just made no sense,” he continued. “I think the Supreme Court definitely got it right in checking executive authority in this case.”

The six conservatives justices on the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Congress had not authorized the executive branch to forgive the estimated $430 billion in debt that would have been cancelled under Biden’s plan. 

More than 40 million borrowers would be eligible for some form of student debt relief under the plan, which would have forgiven up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers if they made less than $125,000.

Suarez, who jumped into the crowded Republican primary race last month, echoed his competitors in cheering the high court’s decision. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that he was “pleased” that the court struck down the plan, which he argued “subsidizes the education of elites on the backs of hardworking Americans.”

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley similarly remarked that “a president cannot just wave his hand and eliminate loans for students he favors, while leaving out all those who worked hard to pay back their loans or made other career choices.”

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Francis Suarez Joe Biden Mike Pence Nikki Haley Student loan forgiveness Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says Lindsey Graham can help him get ‘liberal votes’ as crowd boos ...
  2. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  3. Trump supporters boo, call Lindsey Graham a ‘traitor’ at South Carolina ...
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  6. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
  7. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  8. Former Arizona governor pressured by Trump to overturn 2020 results: reports
  9. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  10. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  11. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  12. Watch live: Trump rallies in South Carolina
  13. Teamsters say strike still on the table at UPS
  14. What if a Biden goes to prison instead of Trump?
  15. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  16. GOP hit list: Biden officials targeted by Republicans for impeachment
  17. Republican LGBTQ group blasts DeSantis over ‘homophobic’ campaign video
  18. Constitutional cruelty: Democrats now oppose a democratic process on student ...
Load more