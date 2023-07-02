trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christie defends Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

by Lauren Sforza - 07/02/23 11:02 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/02/23 11:02 AM ET

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie defended the Supreme Court’s ruling that sided with a Christian wedding website designer who rejected servicing same-sex couples, contending that that the government does not have a right to tell a business how to use their expressive abilities.

“This business has no right not to serve people are protected class,” Christie told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “But by the same token, the government doesn’t have the right to tell a business, the nature of how they need to use their expressive abilities. And so the fact is that this, this business can’t deny LGBTQ people, couples from coming in and trying to, you know, access this business. That’s not the case at all.”

Christie blasted Democrats for criticizing the Supreme Court decision Friday, which ruled that Colorado cannot require an evangelical Christian web designer to provide same-sex wedding websites because it violated her First Amendment rights.

“What concerns me the most is that for decades and decades, the Democratic Party cheered a Supreme Court that went outside the Constitution, made extra constitutional decisions in my opinion, because the decisions went in a philosophical direction that they liked,” he said. “Now, when the court makes decisions that they don’t like, all of a sudden the court is, you know, ‘not normal court,’ according to President Biden.”

He also said that he did not think this ruling could be used to deny LGBTQ people their rights, adding that the ruling says that they cannot force a business owner to go against their religious beliefs.

“Look, what Sonia Sotomayor, the justice, Sotomayor, was saying in her opinion was that they could — that this decision could be used to deny people of LGBTQ backgrounds the ability to access this business. That’s simply not true. They can access this business. They can access this business. They just can’t force the owner to do something that is against her personal religious beliefs,” Christie said.

Tags Chris Christie LGBTQ rights

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court set to take center stage in battle for Senate
  2. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  3. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  4. Constitutional cruelty: Democrats now oppose a democratic process on student ...
  5. Democrat-run Minnesota isn’t a blueprint for 2024 — it’s a cautionary tale
  6. Mexican government issues strong rebuke of DeSantis’s new immigration law
  7. What if a Biden goes to prison instead of Trump?
  8. Pence called Arizona governor in 2020 but doesn’t recall ‘any ...
  9. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  10. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  11. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
  12. Why Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements are a crucial test case
  13. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  14. Ocasio-Cortez calls Thomas comments on Jackson in affirmative action opinion ...
  15. Trump supporters boo, call Lindsey Graham a ‘traitor’ at South Carolina ...
  16. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  17. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  18. Ocasio-Cortez warns of ‘dangerous authoritarian expansion of power’ in ...
Load more