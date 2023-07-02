Hurd says he won’t support Trump to get on GOP debate stage: ‘I can’t lie to get access to a microphone’

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd on Sunday underscored that he won’t support former President Trump as the nominee, even if it means foregoing the pledge required to get on the GOP debate stage for 2024.

Hurd said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he’ll “work towards … hitting all the requirements” to get on the debate stage, but said, “I can’t lie to get access to a microphone.”

“I have taken one oath, and that’s to protect the Constitution. I take one pledge. That’s when I put my hand on the heart and pledge to the flag of the United States. And I have recently taken one vow. That’s to my awesome, beautiful wife,” Hurd said.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) says that, among other requirements, it’s telling candidates to take a pledge to support whoever eventually wins the nomination. Hurd has said he won’t take the pledge, and previously argued he doesn’t think “that parties should be trying to rig who should be on a debate stage.”

“I’m not going to support Donald Trump. I recognize the impact that has on my ability to get access to the debate stage, but I can’t lie. It would be easy to say, ‘I will do it,’ and then, when it comes down, change your mind. But I just — I can’t do that,” Hurd said on Sunday.

Hurd joined the GOP primary last month, jumping in the race with former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a number of other high-profile Republicans.