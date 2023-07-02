trending:

Campaign

Christie says Trump and Biden are both past their ‘sell-by date’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/02/23 7:06 PM ET
Republican Presidential hopeful Chris Christie said in an interview that both President Biden and his opponent, former President Trump, are both past their “sell-by date” as the former New Jersey governor hopes to make an impact in the 2024 election race. 

In a New York Times op-ed published Saturday, Maureen Dowd asked Christie about his thoughts on the recent talk and concerns about Biden’s age in office. 

President Biden, 80, who is already the oldest person to serve as president, has had his age and mental health called out as a concern by many voters amid the president announcing his reelection campaign in April. 

“I think he’s beyond his sell-by date, and I think Trump is, too, by the way,” Christie told Dowd, also saying that he believes Biden’s family “should let him go home.”

“I think his family should let him go home,” Christie said. “Are they actually motivated by love for this guy, or is it motivated by the grift?”

Christie also told Dowd that he isn’t fazed with being a target of Trump’s latest insults, where he commented on the former governor’s weight, referring to him as “Sloppy Chris Christie.” 

“I’m not going to say it never bothers me,” Christie told the Times. “Trump is no Adonis, so coming from him? Who cares? Look in the mirror. I always thought it was very funny that he has this vision of himself. He told me one time the reason he ties his ties so long is that it slenderizes him and I should do the same thing.”

Christie, who announced his second presidential campaign in early June, joins a list of other candidates looking to take on Trump, the current front-runner in the GOP primary race, and win the party’s nomination in 2024. 

Christie also believes that Vice President Harris is “a problem” for Biden and will hurt his chances of getting reelected. 

“I don’t think Dan Quayle hurt George Bush 41,” Christie said. “But George Bush 41 wasn’t 82 years old.”

