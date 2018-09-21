'Kavanaugh' chants erupt at Trump rally in Missouri

A crowd of Trump supporters broke out in chants supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rallies in Nevada amid Supreme Court flurry: 'We're gonna get Brett' Trump: 'Good news' that Obama is campaigning again Trump boosts Heller, hammers 'Wacky Jacky' opponent in Nevada MORE's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during a Friday night campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri.

Chants erupted following Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's (R) praise of Trump's move to put "pro-Constitution" justices on the Supreme Court.

"The president said he was going to put pro-Constitution judges on the bench," Hawley said, being interrupted by chants of "Kavanaugh." "And he has."

"Judges who love the Constitution. Judges who love our country. Judges like Brett Kavanaugh," Hawley added, to applause.

"Talk about Central Casting," Trump later added of his Supreme Court pick. "He was born for the US Supreme Court — and it's going to happen.”

Trump traveled to Missouri on Friday to stump for Hawley, who is running for the Senate against Democratic challenger, incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Trump slammed McCaskill for announcing that she would not vote for the judge, again defending Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.

"We have to fight for him, not worry about the other side, and by the way, women are for that more than anybody would understand," Trump said.

Ford went public with her allegations against Kavanaugh on Sunday in an interview with The Washington Post. She alleged that, during a party when the two were in high school, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes, putting his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams.

Kavanaugh and the White House have fiercely denied the allegations, which have upended the judge's nomination to the Supreme Court and delayed the confirmation process as the Senate Judiciary Committee seeks to speak with both individuals next week.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced earlier Friday that it would postpone a high-stakes hearing set for early next week on Ford's sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh.

McCaskill leads Hawley by a slim margin in the state's Senate race.

Nonpartisan political handicapper, The Cook Political Report, has rated the Missouri Senate race as a “toss-up.” An NBC/Marist Poll released earlier this month showed the two candidates in a statistical tie.