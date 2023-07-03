Caitlyn Jenner says DeSantis ‘hit a new low’ after video targeting Trump on LGBTQ rights

Caitlyn Jenner blasted Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign for “hitting a new low” after the campaign shared a video Friday attacking former President Trump’s previous comments about the LGBTQ community.

“DeSantis has hit a new low,” she wrote on Twitter. “But he’s so desperate he’ll do anything to get ahead — that’s been the theme of his campaign. You can’t win a general, let alone 2028 by going after people that are integral parts of the conservative movement! #MAGA”

DeSantis’s campaign retweeted a video that included images of Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, alongside Trump’s comments saying he would be comfortable with her using any bathroom at Trump Tower. The video also included Trump vowing to do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.”

“To wrap up ‘Pride Month,’ let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it,” the DeSantis War Room account tweeted alongside the video.

The video then pivots to DeSantis and touts headlines that described his policies on transgender individuals as “extreme,” “draconian,” “totalitarianism in disguise” and “unwarranted and un-American.”

DeSantis signed numerous bills targeting transgender individuals in Florida last month, including restricting gender-affirming care for transgender children, banning transgender individuals from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, and barring teachers and students from using their pronouns of choice at school.

Trump has since also moved to promote harsher rhetoric on transgender issues, promising to “ban men from participating in women’s sports” and calling gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth as “child sexual mutilation.”

The video has also prompted criticism from Republicans and LGBTQ groups. Log Cabin Republicans, the largest GOP organization representing LGBTQ individuals, tweeted that DeSantis’s message for his presidential campaign is “divisive and desperate,” labeling the ad as “homophobic.”

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, also knocked DeSantis and Trump after the Florida governor’s campaign released the ad and compared it to a “food fight” between teenagers.