Casey DeSantis to launch ‘Mamas for DeSantis’ in first solo appearance in Iowa

by Julia Manchester - 07/03/23 11:26 AM ET
Casey DeSantis speaks about her family focused program in the state of Florida during a campaign event with Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Lexington, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is set to mark her first solo appearance of the campaign cycle in Iowa Thursday for the launch of the grassroots group “Mamas for DeSantis” on behalf of her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). 

DeSantis will launch the group alongside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) outside of Des Moines in Johnston. 

“As the mom and dad of young children, Gov. DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis know that when parents are engaged, America prospers,” according to an invitation for the event, first obtained by the Des Moines Register. “We need every mama and every grandmama in every corner of the country to stand up and fight back by electing Ron DeSantis president of the United States of America.”

Last year, the first lady launched “Mamas for DeSantis” ahead of her husband’s reelection campaign in Florida. The effort garnered 1.1 million mothers to mobilize for the governor. 

DeSantis has been described as major political asset to her husband, with supporters touting her charismatic presence in the governor’s mansion and on the campaign trail. 

“The feedback has been really solid, and it’s not just about him, but it’s also about Casey,” Bob Vander Plaats, an influential conservative Christian leader in Iowa, told The Hill last month. “The wife or the spouse always speaks a lot as well to the faith community.”  

