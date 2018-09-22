Biden to campaign for Stacey Abrams next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDems with political experience could have edge in 2020 primary, says pollster Ford taps Obama, Clinton alum to navigate Senate hearing Trump endorses Republican candidate in key NJ House race MORE is set to make an appearance with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams next week, a spokesperson for her campaign confirmed to ABC News.

Biden will reportedly be joining Abrams at a campaign event in Atlanta on Thursday.

The former vice president, who is rumored to be considering running for president in 2020, has been campaigning for Democrats in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania this month.

Abram is running against state Secretary of State Brian Kemp to become the first black female governor in U.S. history.

Kemp has received the backing of President Trump Donald John TrumpHannity urges Trump not to fire 'anybody' after Rosenstein report Ben Carson appears to tie allegation against Kavanaugh to socialist plot Five takeaways from Cruz, O'Rourke's fiery first debate MORE ahead of the midterm election in November.

“Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement,” Trump tweeted earlier in July, shortly before the state’s primary.

Biden’s backing of Abrams comes weeks after her campaign announced former President Jimmy Carter would make an appearance with her on the campaign trail as she unveils her rural health-care platform.

A poll from Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News earlier this month showed the race between Abrams and Kemp is neck-and-neck.