trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis PAC spokesperson calls Trump the ‘runaway front-runner’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/03/23 4:21 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/03/23 4:21 PM ET
Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Cortes speaks at at an election-night party for Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey on June 28, 2022 in Effingham, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The top spokesperson for a super PAC supporting Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that former President Trump is the “runaway front-runner” in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

“Look right now in national polling, we are way behind,” Cortes said during a Twitter Spaces event Sunday night. “I’ll be the first to admit that. I believe in being really blunt and really honest. It’s an uphill battle, I don’t think is an unwinnable battle, but clearly, Donald Trump is the runaway front-runner, particularly since the indictments.”

“That was not the case before the indictments. It is the case afterwards,” Cortes added. “And it is understandable that a lot of folks want to rally to [Trump] when he’s been unfairly prosecuted, really, but persecuted.”

Cortes served as a senior advisor to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, but announced in May that he would be endorsing DeSantis for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election. He now serves as an advisor and spokesman for the Never Back Down PAC, which backs DeSantis for the GOP nomination.

He wrote in an op-ed at the time that DeSantis was “the best possible option to win the presidency,” adding that the “America First movement” is larger than any one individual.

In the Twitter Spaces event, Cortes said that while DeSantis remains the “clear underdog,” he believes the GOP primary is a two-man race between the former president and the Florida governor.

He also noted that in the first four primary states, the polls are “a lot tighter” than what they are showing on the national scale.

“There’s a lot of other folks in the race, who I think most of whom are not truly running for president,” Cortes said. “They’re running for other positions or for sort of branding reasons or, you know, other and I think in some cases, frankly, some nefarious reasons that their right. I think it’s a two-man race. We’re clearly the underdog. We are clearly fighting uphill, but I think we have an amazing story to tell.”

“If we do not prevail — and I have every intent on winning, I didn’t sign up for this to come in second — but if we do not prevail I will tell you this, we will make President Trump better for having this kind of primary,” he added.

Politico first reported the conversation between Cortes and Twitter user @CryptoLawyerz, an anonymous account, on Twitter Spaces.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin reiterated the campaign’s confidence in a statement to The Hill, saying that the Florida governor has been “underestimated in every race he has won, and this time will be no different.”

“Donald Trump has to explain to Republican voters why he didn’t do the things he is now promising in his first term as president,” he said. “Governor Ron DeSantis over-delivered on his promises as governor and has the national vision we need to restore our country, clean out DC, and lead our Great American Comeback. This campaign is a marathon, not a sprint; we will be victorious.”

The Hill has reached out to Never Back Down for further comment.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Steve Cortes

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  4. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  5. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  6. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  7. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  8. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  9. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  10. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  11. Housing affordability hits another low: report
  12. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  13. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swathe of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb ...
  14. GOP’s ‘dereliction of duty’ impeachment argument gets skeptical reviews 
  15. Three DC businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail
  16. Americans should ‘reconsider travel’ to mainland China: US travel advisory 
  17. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  18. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
Load more