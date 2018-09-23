Bloomberg to mull presidential bid after midterms

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (I) said Sunday that he will wait until after the midterms to determine whether he will run for president in 2020.

"We’d see whether or not it’s possible and how I feel, but that’s down the road. You’ve got to take these things one at a time, everybody’s focused now on the midterms, at least I think they are and should be," he said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS."

CBS New York reported in June that Bloomberg is mulling a run for the presidency as a Democrat.

Bloomberg, who was mayor of New York from 2002 through 2013, also previously contemplated White House bids in 2008 and 2012.

The businessman has also pledged to spend $80 million on the midterm elections this year, mostly to help congressional Democrats.

Bloomberg also said Sunday that it's "up to the public to decide" whether he would have a chance to win the presidency.

"I can just tell you I’ve never been shy about what I believe," he said. "I got elected mayor by not asking people where they wanted to go and then following them there. I got elected because I said these are the policies I think we should have, and here’s why and follow me — and that was for three elections."

"People seem to be very happy with what the city did in 12 years, and I think you can do that at a federal level," he added.