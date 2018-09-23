Poll: Latino voters less likely to vote for politicians supporting border wall

Almost two-thirds of Latino voters say they are less likely to vote for a politician who supports the U.S.-Mexico border wall, according to a new poll by Noticias Telemundo, NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

Sixty-three percent of registered Latino voters told pollsters they would be less inclined to vote for a lawmaker who wants to increase funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.

Hispanics have consistently reported high levels of opposition to the wall, which was popularized as a policy position during President Trump Donald John TrumpSunday shows preview: Trump sells U.N. reorganizing and Kavanaugh allegations dominate Ex-Trump staffer out at CNN amid “false and defamatory accusations” Democrats opposed to Pelosi lack challenger to topple her MORE's presidential campaign. Seventy-one percent of Latinos in an April poll said they did not support its construction.

Hispanics in the new poll reported feeling the strongly about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, "Medicare for All" and gun control. Seventy-seven percent said they were more likely to vote for politicians who support DACA, while 63 percent said they would support politicians who are in favor of single-payer healthcare. Fifty-nine percent said the same about politicians who favor "stricter regulations on assault and military-style firearms."

Twelve percent of Hispanic registered voters said they feel "very positive" about Trump, the highest percentage since July 2015.

Forty-one percent said they are very interested in the November elections, but young Latinos were particularly disengaged from the process: less than half of Latinos under 40 are highly engaged as the elections approach.

The poll surveyed 300 registered Latino voters between Sept. 16-19, with a margin of error of 5.66 percent. The poll was an oversample, meaning their polling sample was more than representative of the general population.