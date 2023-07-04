Democrats more likely than Republicans to have donated to a political campaign in past two years: poll

Democrats are more likely to have donated to a political campaign within the past two years than Republicans, according to a new poll.

The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered votes found that, in total, 30 percent of registered voters made campaign contributions within that period.

Out of those voters, 37 percent were Democrats, 26 percent were Republicans and 22 percent were independents, according to the outlet.

“It speaks to the new era we’re in where the small-money Democrats are just swamping the small-money Republicans,” Bill McIntruff, a GOP pollster with Public Opinion Strategies, told NBC.

McInturff conducted the survey along with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates.

The poll’s findings come days after the second fundraising quarter ended.

In the final days of the quarter, the Biden administration worked to boost his campaign war chest by pushing for grassroots donors, enlisting the help of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and former President Barack Obama to help raise small-dollar donations.

Biden taped a video with the former president to solicit more donations of that kind.

In the 68-second-long video, Obama appears alongside Biden to lay out “five reasons to donate $5” to his campaign.

Biden and Obama explain in the video that the current president’s 2020 campaign was fueled by grassroots supporters and small donations before laying out the stakes of the 2024 election.

Biden’s 2020 campaign raised $656.8 million in contributions from donations of $200 and under, according to Open Secrets, a nonprofit organization that tracks money in politics. Small individual contributions also played a significant role in Trump’s campaign that year, with about $378.1 million — or almost half — of his 2020 campaign donations coming from small-dollar donations.

All campaigns must file their latest fundraising reports to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.