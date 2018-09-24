Poll: Gillum leads DeSantis by 4 points in Florida

Democrat Andrew Gillum holds a slim lead over Republican Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump's baby blimp arrives in Florida for Mar-a-Lago protest Dems look to Gillum, Abrams for pathway to victory in tough states San Juan mayor calls Hurricane Maria ‘Trump's Katrina’ MORE in the upcoming Florida gubernatorial election, according to a poll released Monday.

A University of North Florida survey showed Gillum receiving support from 47 percent of likely voters, compared to 43 percent who back DeSantis. Another 10 percent of voters are undecided in the race.

While the results are largely skewed along party lines, Gillum received support from 11 percent of Republican voters surveyed, according to the poll.

By comparison, 6 percent of Democrats said they would vote for DeSantis.

The poll surveyed 605 likely voters from Sept. 17-19. The margin of error for the poll is 3.95 percentage points.

The University of North Florida poll is largely consistent with other polls in the race thus far. A RealClearPolitics average of polls in the race shows Gillum with a 3.4 percentage point lead.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, and DeSantis, a former congressman, are running to replace outgoing Gov. Rick Scott (R), who is term-limited and running for Senate.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the gubernatorial contest a “toss-up.”

Gillum has earned the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersFive takeaways from Cruz, O'Rourke's fiery first debate Ben & Jerry’s co-founders announce effort to help 7 Dem House challengers Dems look to Gillum, Abrams for pathway to victory in tough states MORE (I-Vt.) and has campaigned on a progressive agenda that includes expanding Medicare to cover everyone.

DeSantis, who resigned as a congressman earlier this month to focus on campaigning for governor, has received the endorsement of President Trump Donald John TrumpGrassley: Dems 'withheld information' on new Kavanaugh allegation Health advocates decry funding transfer over migrant children Groups plan mass walkout in support of Kavanaugh accuser MORE.