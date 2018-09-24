Dem group targets Trump in $3M voter registration campaign: report

A progressive group on Monday launched a $3 million voter registration campaign in the 36 states that allow online registration, with a focus on Arizona, Florida and Georgia, CNN reported.

The group, Acronym, debuted its "Knock the Vote" campaign with a logo depicting President Trump Donald John TrumpGrassley: Dems 'withheld information' on new Kavanaugh allegation Health advocates decry funding transfer over migrant children Groups plan mass walkout in support of Kavanaugh accuser MORE's head being punched, according CNN.

"It's going to be the thing that pays dividends for election cycles to come, if we can get more voters on the rolls," said Tara McGowan, an Obama re-election campaign staffer leading the new push.

The campaign targets platforms like Snapchat, Facebook and YouTube, and includes short videos and images to encourage users to visit the campaign's website, CNN reported.

Two weeks ago, Acronym joined the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee to launch a $10 million investment in Democratic candidates running for state offices.

Democrats are seeking to retake control of Congress in November's midterm elections, targeting GOP-held House seats where Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGraham: There's a 'bureaucratic coup' taking place against Trump Fox News poll shows Dems with edge ahead of midterms Poll: Democrats in position to retake the House MORE defeated Trump in 2016, as well as districts where incumbent Republicans are retiring.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 House seats to regain the majority.

Both Democrats and Republicans are expected to spend heavily as the midterm campaign enters the homestretch.