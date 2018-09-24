Bloomberg says will donate more than anybody has before to female candidates

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday pledged to contribute more money into backing female candidates in the upcoming midterm elections "than any individual ever has before."

Bloomberg did not disclose a specific figure that he would contribute, but has previously said that he's committing to spend $80 million to help Democrats in this election cycle, with a focus on House candidates.

Bloomberg argued about the importance of electing more women into political office in making his commitment.

"I will be putting more money into supporting women candidates this cycle than any individual ever has before because if we're going to win, it's going to be women that get us there. And I want to do my part," Bloomberg said at an event for EMILY's List, a group whose goal is to elect Democratic women who back abortion rights.

Bloomberg warned that women's reproductive rights are "under attack." He also urged the Senate to reject Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, citing his views on Roe v. Wade and the Second Amendment.

Kavanaugh has come under intense scrutiny after two women have accused him of sexual misconduct in recent weeks. The judge has denied the allegations.

Bloomberg praised the women behind the "Me Too" movement but suggested more needs to be done to sustain their progress.

"The fact is: empowering women also requires electing women to office," Bloomberg said.

"We're here today because we want not just to nominate, but to elect, a record number of women to Congress," he added.

Bloomberg, who at various points has been a Democrat, Republican and Independent but who nevertheless has been critical of President Trump, is said to be mulling a run for the White House in 2020. He said Sunday that he will wait until after the midterms to make a decision about a possible campaign.