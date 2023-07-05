Mondaire Jones launches 2024 House bid to reclaim New York seat

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) launched a bid on Wednesday to reclaim his former New York House seat.

“People here know me,” Jones said in a campaign video posted to Twitter. “I stand up to Republicans trying to overthrow our democracy and take away the freedom to have an abortion, even as I push members of my own party to fight harder for working people.”

“Some people in my party got mad at me when I tried to block members of Congress from getting rich off the stock market or when I said no to taking money from corporations,” he added. “I have never been Washington’s choice because I stand up to corruption.”

Jones was elected to Congress in 2020 to represent New York’s 17th congressional district. However, after former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) decided to run in the district last year in the wake of redistricting, Jones opted to run in New York’s 10th congressional district instead.

He ultimately lost to Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) in the primary election, while Maloney, who was serving as the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) at the time, lost in the general election to Republican Mike Lawler.

“Most people in Washington didn’t grow up like me,” Jones said in his campaign video. “They have no idea what it’s like to struggle. We’ve got to get Washington back on the side of working people. I know we can do better. For me, this is personal.”

Jones will face off against Democratic businesswoman Liz Gereghty, the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who announced her bid for the New York House seat in May.