Former Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate launches bid against Rep. Bost

Former Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is launching a bid to take on Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) for the state’s 12th Congressional District.

Bailey was endorsed by former President Trump last year in the GOP gubernatorial primary but later lost to Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D). Bailey officially filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday and used his first campaign ad touting Trump while touching on Republican issues like illegal immigration and culture war topics like transgender issues.

“President Trump made a big difference. He was the first person in my lifetime who really stood up for the little guy and our rural values. He was right on the tax cuts. He was right on the Supreme Court,” Bailey said in the ad.

“Without his appointments, we wouldn’t have been able to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he was right on China and trade. They’ve tried to destroy Trump because of it. And I’m sure they’ll attack me too,” he added.

The 12th Congressional District in Illinois is solidly Republican, meaning whoever wins the primary next year is almost guaranteed the seat in November.