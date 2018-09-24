Dem House candidate in Florida dies

A Democratic House candidate running for a seat in Florida's 17th Congressional District has died.

April Freeman, who won the Democratic primary last month, died Sunday night at the age of 54, according to her family.

"Its with great sadness that I feel I must inform all of you that my beloved wife April passed away suddenly last night," her husband, David, said in a Facebook post.

"To all of her family and friends here on Facebook, my heart aches with you."

Freeman, a film and TV producer, was set to run against Republican Greg Steube in the general election for the seat held by retiring Rep. Tom Rooney (R-Fla.). Freeman ran against Rooney in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

"April was a beautiful person. She worked tirelessly for veterans, seniors, and the entire community," the Sarasota County Democratic Party said in a statement, according to a local ABC affiliate. "We are heartbroken and send our condolences to her family and friends."